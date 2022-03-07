 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 testing clinic set at Fredericksburg's Dixon Park this week

BY STAFF REPORT

Due to a decrease in demand, the Rappahannock Area Health District will no longer use the CTC+ van designated for COVID-19 testing after Saturday.

However, the district will continue to hold other events such as a free testing clinic this week at Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., in Fredericksburg. Anyone age 3 months and older will be able to get a COVID test from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and walk-ins are welcome. Testing will be offered Tuesday through Saturday.

No rapid tests are available, only PCR tests, which take several days for results.

More information is available at the RAHD website at vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock or by calling 540/899-4797.

