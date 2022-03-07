COVID-19 testing clinic set at Fredericksburg's Dixon Park this week

Due to a decrease in demand, the Rappahannock Area Health District will no longer use the CTC+ van designated for COVID-19 testing after Saturday.

However, the district will continue to hold other events such as a free testing clinic this week at Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., in Fredericksburg. Anyone age 3 months and older will be able to get a COVID test from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and walk-ins are welcome. Testing will be offered Tuesday through Saturday.