COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in Fredericksburg region

In response to requests from community partners—and in an effort to reach neighborhoods with lower vaccination rates—the Rappahannock Area Health District is holding four free COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

Preregistration is encouraged, but not required. Those interested can get links and QR codes on the health district’s Facebook page or call 540/899-4797 during weekday hours. The clinics are not likely to run out of shots as each of three local events in March averaged about 17 participants, said Erin Perkins, COVID-19 planner for RAHD.

All types of COVID vaccines are offered at the following locations:

THURSDAY: 3–4:30 p.m. at Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., Fredericksburg.

FRIDAY: 9 a.m. to noon at Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg.

SATURDAY: 8:30–10:30 a.m. at White Oak Primitive Baptist Church, 10 Caisson Road, Stafford County, and noon to 4 p.m. at Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., in Stafford.

The clinics are being held as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are rising slightly in the local health district, state and nation. In the RAHD, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, the daily average of new cases was up to 40 per day last week compared to 35 per day the week before.

Other metrics are following a similar trend. There were 14 patients in the area’s three hospitals being treated for COVID-19 on Friday compared to 11 the previous Friday. In addition, the positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive tests among all those taken, stood at 6.9% Friday, up from 5.4% the previous week.

Even so, all localities in the area are considered to have a low transmission rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent measurement. It focuses more on the number of people hospitalized and the region’s positivity rate rather than case numbers alone.

And, the state seems to have finally caught up with the high number of death reports from the winter surge. There were two new deaths reported last Friday for the Rappahannock Area Health District, the lowest number in months.

Since home test kits became more readily available earlier this year, health officials have stressed that the official reports of COVID-19 counts probably are undercounted. People who test positive at home are asked to report the findings to their area health district, but it’s not known how many people actually do.

In addition, vaccination rates, natural immunity from getting the virus—although it’s not clear how long that lasts—and new oral medications that can be given within five days of the first symptom of COVID seem to be reducing the number of severe illnesses and hospitalizations.

However, there’s a lot of focus on BA.2, a subvariant of the highly contagious omicron variant, that is “gaining ground across the Northeast United States and our region,” stated the weekly report of the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County and other localities in the Northern Neck and Middlesex Peninsula.

“Hospitalization rate—an indicator of disease severity—is the metric we are watching most closely at this point in the pandemic,” the newsletter states, adding that “hospitalization rates are increasing in the Northeast, especially among people over age 55.”

In Virginia, there were 168 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday compared to 153 patients the Friday before.

In late March, the Federal Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated recommendations to allow a second booster for people 50 and older and those with compromised immune systems. That includes people whose underlying conditions may affect their bodies’ ability to mount a defense against the virus.

People can get a second booster four months after they got their first booster of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to the federal agencies.

In its community newsletter distributed on Friday, the Rappahannock Area Health District noted that Dr. Ashish Jha, the new White House COVID-19 response coordinator, is recommending the second booster for all people in the United States over age 60. He cited “pretty compelling” data from a study in Israel that indicated a fourth dose of vaccine significantly reduced cases and deaths among older people there.

The RAHD also included a recommendation from a CDC panel that most people under 50 should wait for the new generation of booster shots rather than get a fourth dose at this point. However, those 50 and over who have underlying health risks, live with others at high risk or have jobs that put them at high risk, including mandated travel and gathering in large groups, “should consider getting a second booster sooner rather than later,” according to the RAHD newsletter.

