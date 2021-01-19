COVID-19 vaccines' effectiveness outperforms other vaccines

Because the health care system had seen workers get the first dose of vaccine—then let their guard down and become infected with COVID-19—he and other MWHC officials said people will need to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing until the prevalence of the disease lowers in the community.

The area’s positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all those taken, has been almost 20 percent in recent weeks. The World Health Organization considers 5 percent or under a low rate of transmission.

Officials also have underscored that “vaccines are how we get back to a new normal,” including reopening schools and rebuilding the economy, Gov. Ralph Northam said last week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Who should get vaccinated is often the talk of town halls. At last week’s virtual session offered by Mary Washington Healthcare, those posting questions on Facebook wondered if people with underlying conditions such as cancer or heart disease should get the vaccine.

“Those are high-risk individuals who are most at risk of developing COVID,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer, “so they should get it. Those are reasons, absolutely, to get the vaccine.”