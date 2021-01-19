COVID-19 vaccines' effectiveness outperforms other vaccines

Local health officials have stressed that the COVID-19 vaccines are 95 percent effective, meaning that five of every 100 people won’t develop the needed immunity.
But that’s a relatively high success rate compared with some other vaccines against preventable conditions. Take the seasonal flu. Because the strains involved can vary from one year to the next, the flu vaccine is effective between 40 and 60 percent of the time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The mumps vaccine protects 78 percent to 88 percent of those who get immunized, depending on the number of doses received. The measles vaccine is the same way; it’s 93 percent effective with one dose and 97 percent with two, according to the CDC.
Vaccines against meningococcal or pneumococcal disease, both nasty bacterial infections, range from a low of 40 percent to a high of 90 percent.
Mary Washington Healthcare officials have advised that people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 should still maintain caution because a shot in the arm “doesn’t mean you have a ticket to ride and you can do whatever you want to,” Dr. Mike McDermott, the chief executive officer, said recently. The body doesn’t begin to develop a response until almost two weeks after the first shot, and full immunity takes about a week after the second dose.
Because the health care system had seen workers get the first dose of vaccine—then let their guard down and become infected with COVID-19—he and other MWHC officials said people will need to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing until the prevalence of the disease lowers in the community.
The area’s positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all those taken, has been almost 20 percent in recent weeks. The World Health Organization considers 5 percent or under a low rate of transmission.
Officials also have underscored that “vaccines are how we get back to a new normal,” including reopening schools and rebuilding the economy, Gov. Ralph Northam said last week.
Who should get vaccinated is often the talk of town halls. At last week’s virtual session offered by Mary Washington Healthcare, those posting questions on Facebook wondered if people with underlying conditions such as cancer or heart disease should get the vaccine.
“Those are high-risk individuals who are most at risk of developing COVID,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer, “so they should get it. Those are reasons, absolutely, to get the vaccine.”
Cancer patients in a “complicated treatment protocol” should check with their doctors, “but for most individuals, yeah, definitely get the vaccine,” McDermott added.
A participant at a Rappahannock Area Health District town hall last week asked if someone who’d had COVID-19 should get vaccinated. Dr. Denise Bonds, acting health director, said those who’ve recovered seem to have immunity for about 90 days, so she asked them to wait.
“We can postpone your vaccine for a little longer and use it for someone who hasn’t had it,” she said.
What about people currently dealing with COVID-19? Should they be vaccinated, asked someone during the MWHC town hall.
“Please do not walk into our clinic if you have active COVID. That would be irresponsible,” McDermott said, noting that people with active virus cases should be isolating at home.
While the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t provide blanket coverage, health officials said those who still get the virus after being vaccinated tend to have less severe cases. At Northam’s press conference last week, Wayne Turnage, a health official in Washington and former chief of staff for Gov. Tim Kaine, shared his experience of being in a vaccine trial with 30,000 people.
“Once you get vaccinated, you have a less than a 5 percent chance of getting sick and less than 0 percent chance you will become deathly ill,” Turnage said.
