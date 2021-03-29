COVID case levels in Fredericksburg district top summertime peaks

In the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, cases have nearly doubled in the last 10 days. On March 19, the weekly average was 34 new cases a day and the positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, was 5.4 percent.

By Monday, March 29, the weekly average had jumped to 65 new cases a day, and the positivity rate was up to 7.8 percent, according to state data.

Hospitalizations have gone in the same direction.

On March 19, there were 28 people being treated for COVID-19 symptoms in the area’s three hospitals. On Monday, March 29, there were 41 patients.

Mary Washington Hospital has treated the bulk of virus patients during the pandemic and its caseload more than doubled in one week, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer for Mary Washington Healthcare. He wanted to stress that the pandemic hasn’t disappeared just because vaccines have arrived, or, as Chamberlin said, because people are tired of dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

