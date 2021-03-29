COVID case levels in Fredericksburg district top summertime peaks

While three of every 10 adults in the local health district have been vaccinated against COVID-19, recent case numbers and hospitalizations have topped summertime peaks just as new infections also climb across the state and nation.
Shortly after Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, described on Monday feelings of “impending doom” due to the nationwide spike, officials with the Rappahannock Area Health District sent out a press release highlighting similar worries on a local level.
“We should be seeing decreases in the spread of the virus, yet we have seen signs of increasing transmission for the last 10 days,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the local health district. “Our current data shows that the number of new cases per day is higher than during either of the peaks which occurred during the summer of 2020 and this is concerning.”
It’s also frustrating because “we’re so close” to getting past the pandemic through vaccinations, said Mary Chamberlin, the district’s public relations specialist. “And that’s wonderful. But not everybody is vaccinated and not everybody will be vaccinated, so at this time, we’re encouraging people to follow all of the same safety precautions.”
They include wearing masks, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands and staying home when sick.
In the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, cases have nearly doubled in the last 10 days. On March 19, the weekly average was 34 new cases a day and the positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, was 5.4 percent.
By Monday, March 29, the weekly average had jumped to 65 new cases a day, and the positivity rate was up to 7.8 percent, according to state data.
Hospitalizations have gone in the same direction.
On March 19, there were 28 people being treated for COVID-19 symptoms in the area’s three hospitals. On Monday, March 29, there were 41 patients.
Mary Washington Hospital has treated the bulk of virus patients during the pandemic and its caseload more than doubled in one week, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer for Mary Washington Healthcare. He wanted to stress that the pandemic hasn’t disappeared just because vaccines have arrived, or, as Chamberlin said, because people are tired of dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.
“With the optimism sparked by increased vaccination, declining COVID-19 rates [earlier in March] and nicer weather, we are concerned that our region is beginning to let their guards down,” Newman said. “We have not yet reached herd immunity. As such, we need to continue to be vigilant.”
The number of people hospitalized is markedly lower than all-time highs in January, when almost 100 people were being treated for symptoms and 362 people tested positive in a single day on Jan. 26. But there’s a slightly different dynamic this go-round as stronger and possibly more contagious variants of the virus have surfaced overseas and in California.
“With new strains circulating and rising infection and hospitalization numbers, now is the time to redouble our efforts at preventing the spread,” said David McKnight, CEO of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. “It is too soon to let down our guard against this virus.”
Thankfully, the state isn’t reporting similarly high numbers of deaths as in January and February, but another fatality was added to the list on Monday. A Stafford County man, white and in his 70s and a resident of a long-term care facility, became the 247th person to die from COVID-19 in the local health district.
About 1,000 Americans have died from COVID each day for the last week, according to data compiled by The New York Times. Nationwide, almost 60,000 people have tested positive for the virus each day recently, marking a 10 percent increase in new cases.
The indicators suggest what the CDC director said she feared most—a fourth surge in virus cases—even as vaccines are going into arms at a rate of about 3 million a day nationwide.
Health districts throughout the region, from the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District northwest of Fredericksburg to the Three Rivers Health District on the Northern Neck, have expanded vaccine eligibility. Along with the Rappahannock Area Health District, they’re vaccinating all groups in Tier 1, which includes everyone age 65 and over, people age 16 to 64 with underlying conditions, and all essential workers.
Because there’s more vaccine available, Mary Washington Healthcare has gone back to scheduling appointments through its website. It had been working off lists provided by the local health district, but got “the green light” to resume opening up registration for anyone in the first phase, said Lisa Henry, marketing director.
Those interested can go to marywashingtonhealthcare.com.
“Vaccines are becoming more available in our region, which is a good sign that we will be able to vaccinate everyone sooner than originally thought,” said Newman, who stressed that more than half of Virginians still need to be vaccinated.
While eligibility has expanded to Tier 1c—the final group before vaccines are open to the general public—the health districts continue to prioritize those in previous tiers. Any elderly people, front-line health care workers or other essential personnel who didn’t get vaccinated earlier can sign up any time to get a shot, health officials have said.
In addition, the Rappahannock Area Health District continues to encourage anyone age 65 and over who hasn’t been vaccinated to call and schedule an appointment. People do not have to be registered with the state system but can call 540/899-4797 and press 0 to speak to local workers. The call center is open during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
