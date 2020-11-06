COVID cases double among inmates at Culpeper's Coffeewood prison

Reported COVID-19 positive cases jumped within days among inmates at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Culpeper County.

There were 82 active cases as of Thursday among those incarcerated in the state prison run by Virginia Dept. of Corrections, compared to 40 cases on Monday.

One Coffeewood prisoner was in the hospital with the novel coronavirus and 115 total inmates had tested positive for the infectious illness. Six employees of the Mitchells facility were also listed with active cases, one more than on Monday.

Coffeewood remained the facility with the biggest COVID-19 outbreak across the state prison system.

“The response plan remains the same,” said VDOC spokesman Greg Carter on Thursday. “Offenders testing positive are placed in medical isolation so they don’t infect others. Treatment follows CDC and VDH medical guidelines. The medical professionals treat symptoms as they arise. They can provide many things, including oxygen, on-site. If inmates require an inpatient level of care, they are transported to a hospital.”

VDH reported 1,466 virus cases in Culpeper County as of Thursday, 56 more than on Monday, due largely to the prison outbreak. Deaths of Culpeper residents due to the respiratory illness remained unchanged at 18 people.