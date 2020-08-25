COVID cases in the Fredericksburg region increase by 24

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a cumulative total of 4,242. That includes 1,730 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,612 in Stafford County; 455 in Fredericksburg; 251 in Caroline County; and 194 in King George County.
No new deaths were added to the report, with the district holding at 60 deaths attributed to the virus.
In the last seven days, 6.8 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That’s higher than the state average of 6.4 percent. In the local health district, there have been 48,658 tests given for COVID-19 since March.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,084 cases in Culpeper County; 723 in Fauquier County; 249 in Orange County; and 221 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 1,005 new cases and 23 new deaths for a cumulative total of 114,635 cases and 2,494 deaths associated with COVID-19.
