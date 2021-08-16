 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID cases involving kids rising in Fredericksburg area
0 comments
alert top story

COVID cases involving kids rising in Fredericksburg area

{{featured_button_text}}

One local doctor says the warning signs are flashing about COVID-19 and its possible threat to children as pediatric wards and intensive care units in children’s hospitals “all across the South, including Virginia,” are seeing a significant surge in cases.

“Kids a few months old are sick,” said Dr. Richard Erwin with Mary Washington Pediatrics in Spotsylvania County. “Where severe COVID illness has been uncommon before delta, it’s critical that we recognize this delta strain is capable of causing severe illness in even healthy kids. All of this together has the pediatric community concerned at this time.”

In a video that was part of Mary Washington Healthcare’s Aug. 10 town hall and available on Facebook, Erwin cited statistics from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Nationwide, almost 72,000 children and teens became infected with COVID-19 the last week of July, which is “about five times as many kids who were sick at the end of June,” Erwin said.

Cases among local children, adolescents and teens grew faster in the past 11 days than any other age group, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

From Aug. 5 to Monday, 215 young people became infected with the virus in the Rappahannock Area Health District. That includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Of that total, 76 are ages 9 and under and 139 are ages 10-19.

No local children have been hospitalized, according to reports from the last 11 days, but those being treated for the virus are considerably younger than during the first 10 months of the pandemic, when the virus hit the older set so hard.

Currently, the biggest increase is among patients in their 30s, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of Mary Washington Healthcare.

“We’re seeing fewer older individuals admitted because they had a very good vaccination rate in our community,” Newman said.

Locally, 82.5 percent of people age 65-plus have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the RAHD. By comparison, those ages 25-34 have the second lowest vaccination rate in the local health district.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To date, 22,630 residents or 45.4 percent of that age group has gotten at least one shot, according to the state. Ages 12-15 have the lowest vaccination rate at 40 percent.

By comparison, more than 85 percent of people at the opposite end of the spectrum, ages 74-84, have been vaccinated, according to the state.

In his comments, Erwin stressed that the pediatric community wants children in school, but “it is imperative that we do so safely.” His No. 1 recommendation for parents and caregivers, teachers and anyone age 12 and over is to get the vaccine because it “provides a protective cocoon around those not able to get vaccinated.”

Dr. Richard Erwin, a Spotsylvania pediatrician, discusses the concern of rising case counts of kids with COVID.

He said parents shouldn’t be afraid to talk to anyone interacting with their children about their vaccination status. Parents also can “ask kindly” that those who aren’t vaccinated wear a mask and get tested.

In terms of reducing the spread, Erwin advocated guidelines that have been in place since the pandemic began: frequent handwashing, coughing in your elbow and keeping physical distance.

Regarding masks, he said the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that everyone over age 2 wear masks in school regardless of their vaccination status.

“Go ahead and get them a mask with their favorite superhero,” Erwin said.

As for pushback from the community when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its stance earlier this month to recommend that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public buildings in areas with high infection rates, Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, had an analogy for that.

Throughout the pandemic, he’s been known to use them to make a point. At last week’s town hall, he compared the prevalence of COVID-19 to the rain and a mask to an umbrella.

“When it’s raining out, you use an umbrella to protect yourself,” he said. “When it stops, you put it away. When there’s not a lot of COVID around, you take the mask off. That’s what we saw the end of June. It is raining again, time to put umbrellas back up to protect ourselves and lower the spread of the coronavirus. Nobody should be surprised by that.”

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

BREAKTHROUGH CASES

Workers at Mary Washington Healthcare's hospitals have treated patients who are fully vaccinated and have had what's known as breakthrough infections, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical director.

"We are seeing them here just like across the country," he said, adding that none have been sick enough to require intensive care and they're "generally not as sick as the unvaccinated."

Statewide, 97 percent to 98 percent of all infections, hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. However, of the 4.7 million people in Virginia who are fully vaccinated, 4,056 of them have become infected with COVID-19, according to state data. Of that number, 233 were hospitalized and 52 died.

It's not clear what percent of statewide breakthrough cases may have been among people with compromised immune systems.

Nationwide, up to 44 percent of people fully vaccinated who became infected and were hospitalized were immunocompromised, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's why it recommended a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for those who are undergoing cancer treatments, HIV patients, organ recipients or people who have an immune deficiency.

Because of their weakened systems, they're not able to produce the needed antibodies to the virus, according to health officials. 

The CDC report also stated COVID-19 vaccines are less effective among the immunocompromised. The rate is 59 percent to 72 percent for them compared to 90 percent to 94 percent for those without immune-system problems. 

—Cathy Dyson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert