COVID cases prompt two-week shutdown of Orange Elementary School

Orange Elementary School is stopping in-person learning for two weeks after two positive COVID-19 cases were announced this week.
In his online blog, Orange County Schools Superintendent Cecil Snead reported Monday that, “We have learned of two positive cases of COVID-19 at Orange Elementary School. In cooperation with the Virginia Department of Health, the decision has been made to stop in-person learning beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4 at OES. Students will continue to receive instruction through the division’s online platform. In-person instruction for OES students will resume on Monday, Nov. 16.”
All Orange County Schools were closed Tuesday, Nov. 3, for Election Day, as a number of school facilities serve as county polling places.
Snead said the school division was notified Sunday afternoon that two staff members at OES tested positive for COVID-19. He said the employees notified school administrators.
According to both Snead and Rappahannock Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner, the decision to close the school to students was a school decision made in consultation with the local health department.
In his post Monday, Snead reported the Virginia Department of Health will notify families through email if their OES student is considered to be a close-contact with either of the two staff members. As prescribed by the VDH, siblings of OES students designated as a close-contact may continue in-person learning at other schools if they meet the following: are asymptomatic; and wears a face covering at all times while in the building and on the school bus, he said.
Kartchner said most people who are sick with COVID-19 will experience a mild illness that can be managed with rest, fluids, and their doctor’s advice.
“Parents should monitor their child for symptoms, and have their child medically evaluated as needed,” he said. “Students and staff that have been quarantined need to stay home during the quarantine period and separate from other family members as much as possible. They should only leave home for medical appointments.”
Snead said in the email that the school system implemented mitigation strategies to deal with the spread before bringing students back to start the school year, with the understanding that “positive cases are likely to occur.” He said the two-week shutdown will allow the system to work with VDH and further sanitize the school.
“We always knew this was a possibility, but we’re prepared,” OES Principal Sherri McGhee said Tuesday morning. “We’ll get through this.”
She said teachers were contacting their students and families to pick up materials at the school for the next two weeks. Tuesday morning, McGhee and custodian Jammie Birckhead were setting up tables outside in the bus circle for the students’ materials to be collected.
For the most part, Orange County Schools seem to have had a successful return to in-person learning amid the coronavirus, with only a few individual cases reported.
“Overall, our students and staff at all levels have been remarkable in adjusting to the challenges that this pandemic can so abruptly present,” Snead said. “We appreciate the community’s continued understanding and support.”
Kartchner asked the community to take three key steps to limit the spread of the virus:
“Wear your mask. The current evidence shows that masks have a protective effect to reduce the spread of illness. Watch your distance. Maintain six feet of distance between persons whenever feasible. When you cannot, wear your mask. Wash your hands. The single, most effective way to control the spread of any communicable disease is good, frequent handwashing. Hand sanitizer that’s at least 60 percent alcohol works too, as long as hands are not visibly soiled.”
