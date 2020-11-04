COVID cases prompt two-week shutdown of Orange Elementary School

Kartchner said most people who are sick with COVID-19 will experience a mild illness that can be managed with rest, fluids, and their doctor’s advice.

“Parents should monitor their child for symptoms, and have their child medically evaluated as needed,” he said. “Students and staff that have been quarantined need to stay home during the quarantine period and separate from other family members as much as possible. They should only leave home for medical appointments.”

Snead said in the email that the school system implemented mitigation strategies to deal with the spread before bringing students back to start the school year, with the understanding that “positive cases are likely to occur.” He said the two-week shutdown will allow the system to work with VDH and further sanitize the school.

“We always knew this was a possibility, but we’re prepared,” OES Principal Sherri McGhee said Tuesday morning. “We’ll get through this.”

She said teachers were contacting their students and families to pick up materials at the school for the next two weeks. Tuesday morning, McGhee and custodian Jammie Birckhead were setting up tables outside in the bus circle for the students’ materials to be collected.