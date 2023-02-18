When Crystal Asimacopoulos talks about the ordeal faced by her husband, Jimmy, who survived a horrible bout with COVID-19 — and will deal with its damage the rest of his life — she describes it as “the miracle of him.”

He recovered after being on a ventilator for three weeks. Almost 70 patients in the COVID ward with Jimmy, in a Florida hospital during the delta surge of summer 2021, also were hooked to machines, but never drew another breath on their own.

“What I saw was nothing short of a war zone,” said Crystal, who worked in the hospital, “and it was a true miracle that he came out of it.”

But the tale of Crystal and Jimmy Asimacopoulos, both 49, is a love story that goes back to their days together at Spotsylvania Middle School. He went on to local acclaim, winning a state wrestling title for Spotsylvania High School in 1991. He and Crystal later reconnected and married in 2003.

When he faced the ultimate opponent, not on a wrestling mat but with a breathing tube down his throat, his wife knew the qualities that made him “a professional fighter” — his determination and persistence — would come into play.

So would her own.

She convinced officials at Naples Community Hospital, where she was a technologist who did body scans, to let her be on the COVID floor with him. At that point, many hospitals nationwide didn’t allow visitors at all.

When she couldn’t get any closer than outside the glass wall of his ICU room, she held a walkie–talkie and spoke words of comfort to the father of her two children. Another walkie–talkie beside him flashed a green light every time she talked.

Jimmy was ventilated and sedated at the time. Even after he woke up, confusion persisted, from medications and his condition in general. He told his wife he thought they were playing a game that combined laser tag and texting.

But he also described that flashing light and other aspects of the room with amazing clarity.

“The first thing he whispered to me,” Crystal said, “ when he had his first good day without delirium and understood everything better, was ‘I knew you were with me. I can’t tell you every single word you said, but I knew you were there.’”

No room for air

Jimmy and Crystal are like “two giddy high-schoolers,” said Kasey Fraser, another CT tech at the Naples hospital.

“They’re so cute,” Fraser said. “Definitely each other’s support system.”

She did a CT scan of Jimmy’s lungs before he went on the ventilator and didn’t like what she saw. There was so much COVID pneumonia, she said there was no room for air in his lungs.

“I thought there’s no way he was gonna make it out from that,” Fraser said. “I think we’re all still shocked that he did.”

Even through the delirium, Jimmy remembers the people who gathered outside his room after he came off the ventilator. There were tears of joy, Crystal said, as those who’d seen so much death were thrilled to have a survivor.

“People would just file by,” Crystal said, “looking at him like he was …”

“A zoo animal,” Jimmy said, smirking.

Scarred for life

His sense of humor is still there, but Jimmy is a changed man in other ways. His voice is raspy as a result of the breathing tube. His lungs are scarred, his heartrate suddenly beats out of control for no reason and his cognitive abilities have declined.

Because he can’t respond to issues as quickly as before, he had to stop working after 25 years with GEICO. Before COVID, he supervised the southwestern Florida region, where he and his family moved in 2018, after living in Spotsylvania since he was a child. He oversaw the work of six insurance adjustors.

“It was just too much for him,” Crystal said. “Even thinking about it was overwhelming for him.”

After he left the hospital and went through months of rehab, Crystal — who had worked at Mary Washington Hospital for 18 years — started taking travel assignments. She’s able to earn more money that way, so she can then take longer breaks with him.

Most of her assignments are in Florida, but she drives their RV north to Virginia often so they can visit family.

The two have been staying in Spotsylvania with his brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Michelle, since December while she works at VCU Health in Richmond.

Meanwhile, Jimmy and Crystal also are working with a lawyer, hoping to get him approved for Social Security Disability Insurance.

‘Epitome of health’

Since the pandemic began, doctors have said people with compromised immune systems face far higher risks from COVID-19 than others.

Jimmy, who was the “complete epitome of health,” his wife said, was not among them.

His immune system was too good.

“It overreacts,” he said.

“Which is just like Jimmy,” she said.

“She’s trying to say I’m drama, I guess,” he continued.

“No, you’re not drama, but you’re known for being persistent and your immune system also is persistent,” she said. “Down to the core.”

Crystal started researching COVID and the body’s response to it when her cousin got sick, right before Jimmy. She discovered that some people have immune systems that react abnormally to invading viruses.

A normal response is the release of cytokines, biological chemicals that tell the immune system to get to work. They affect the growth of blood cells and others that help the body’s immune and inflammation response, according to the American Cancer Society.

Sometimes, they go overboard and create what’s known as a cytokine storm. The cytokines create such high levels of inflammation that they can be deadly, according to a June 2022 story on Health.com.

As a result, the storm does more damage than the invading virus.

“Imagine that you put your foot on the accelerator and it gets glued to it,” Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum, professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, said in the article. “You can’t get your foot off the gas to slow down your car.”

His treatment

Jimmy’s immune system put the pedal to the metal. As Crystal checked markers that indicate levels of inflammation, she found one that was supposed to be 300 or less. Jimmy’s levels reached 2,000 the day he was hospitalized and 8,000 when he was ventilated, she said.

After a five-day course of Remdesivir, the standard antiviral treatment, Jimmy was treated with Actemra, a monoclonal antibody that was used for rheumatoid arthritis before COVID hit the scene.

Dr. Jeff Brown, a Richmond surgeon, also got Actemra in 2020, along with a large injection of Vitamin C when he was on the brink of organ failure from COVID-19. It’s not known which made the difference, or if the combination did the trick, but Brown began to feel a change within 45 minutes.

He got a second dose of Actemra the next day and was able to go home, according to an April 2020 story by the Richmond Times–Dispatch.

Jimmy’s oxygen levels had gotten so bad, he was put on the ventilator the day after he got the antibodies, so he and his wife aren’t sure what impact the drug had. She can’t help but wonder if addressing the cytokine issue, and offering antibodies to calm them down earlier in his treatment, would have helped.

‘So very grateful’

As they’ve reviewed more than 1,000 pages of medical documents, they’re left with a million questions, Crystal said. They’ve consulted various doctors, including rheumatologists, but can’t get definitive answers about his long-term prognosis.

“Since his immune system has this abnormality …” she began.

“Would it do it again?” he wondered. “What do you do to prevent that?”

Fichtenbaum, the Cincinnati doctor, said it seems unlikely that people would have repeat cytokine storms every time they’re exposed to a new germ.

“We would have heard about situations like this,” he said in an email.

A perfect storm might be the bigger factor. He said it takes the right circumstances, including a new or aggressive germ like the one that causes COVID-19 to invade the body, reproduce bacteria and trigger the unrestrained immune response.

He suggested that people consult their primary care provider when there’s a new infection to decide if further testing and early treatment make sense.

The couple has discovered it’s tough to get answers when various specialists are treating individual systems and not the overall issue.

“There’s no COVID expert,” Crystal said, especially with a disease that’s so new.

She pointed out that Jimmy’s heart rate would “be through the roof if he didn’t take his medicine daily.” His cardiologist believes viral particles, left behind, are to blame.

But his pulmonologist says Jimmy’s heart has to work harder now because of scar tissue in his lungs and that’s the reason for the elevated rate.

“Which one is it?” Crystal asked. “Is it a little bit of both?”

She’d like to enroll him in a study, not just to gather research about what happened to him, but also to offer some guidance going forward, but hasn’t found one.

Human interaction

The two realize they are beyond fortunate to still be together. She was able to be at the hospital daily, to monitor his progress and advocate for various treatments — as well as to assist fellow health-care workers any way she could. That included helping them transport deceased patients, many of them men younger than her husband, to the morgue.

Jimmy wasn’t aware of all that at the time, but he’s grateful his wife was by his side when so many other families didn’t get that opportunity.

“I feel so terrible for all the families that weren’t able to, you know, see their loved ones and even say goodbye,” he said. “This showed us how important human interaction is.”

