COVID surge continues in Fredericksburg region with 96 new cases, another death

COVID-19 cases continued a post-Thanksgiving spike in the Fredericksburg area, according to Wednesday’s updated figures from the Rappahannock Area Health District. That update included another death, an increase in people hospitalized with the virus and an outbreak at a Westmoreland County nursing home.

The 96 new cases reported pushed the Rappahannock District total to 8,377. The spike in cases and the district’s 99th death from COVID-19 continue a trend that started over the weekend.

Rappahannock Area Health District spokeswoman Allison Balmes–John noted in an email Wednesday that there was a “small decrease” in new cases earlier this week, but health officials expect to see repeats of the higher numbers reported in recent days.

“RAHD anticipates this trend may continue over the next several days as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday,” she said.

Balmes–John said it takes on average four to five days for symptoms to show after exposure, but incubation can take up to 14 days.

“It may take a couple days for an individual to get tested, receive the results and for those results to be reported to the health department,” she added. “Given this time frame, RAHD will be closely monitoring the next few days.”