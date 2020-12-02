COVID surge continues in Fredericksburg region with 96 new cases, another death

COVID-19 cases continued a post-Thanksgiving spike in the Fredericksburg area, according to Wednesday’s updated figures from the Rappahannock Area Health District. That update included another death, an increase in people hospitalized with the virus and an outbreak at a Westmoreland County nursing home.
The 96 new cases reported pushed the Rappahannock District total to 8,377. The spike in cases and the district’s 99th death from COVID-19 continue a trend that started over the weekend.
Rappahannock Area Health District spokeswoman Allison Balmes–John noted in an email Wednesday that there was a “small decrease” in new cases earlier this week, but health officials expect to see repeats of the higher numbers reported in recent days.
“RAHD anticipates this trend may continue over the next several days as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday,” she said.
Balmes–John said it takes on average four to five days for symptoms to show after exposure, but incubation can take up to 14 days.
“It may take a couple days for an individual to get tested, receive the results and for those results to be reported to the health department,” she added. “Given this time frame, RAHD will be closely monitoring the next few days.”
Cases started piling up Saturday, when the district reported 142 new positive tests along with one new death. Another 73 cases were reported Sunday. Monday’s reported new cases dipped to 37. On Tuesday, 85 new cases and another death were reported.
On Wednesday, health officials reported that a white Caroline County man in his 50s had become the 99th person to succumb to COVID-19 in the district, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George.
The man is the seventh Caroline resident to die of the virus since March, according to health district data. Spotsylvania has the district’s most COVID deaths at 58. Twenty-two deaths have been reported in Stafford and six each in King George and Fredericksburg.
The outbreak reported Wednesday involves 80 cases at the Westmoreland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. According to the report, the outbreak started Nov. 23. There was an earlier outbreak involving five people at the center, but that problem was cleared.
Wednesday’s updated positive cases in the district bring the total numbers since March to 3,366 people in Stafford County; 3,218 in Spotsylvania County; 711 in Fredericksburg; 649 in Caroline County; and 433 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 2,256 people in Culpeper County with positive results; 1,540 in Fauquier County; 614 in Orange County; and 445 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 2,417 new cases and four new deaths on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 242,480 people with confirmed cases and 4,113 deaths associated with COVID-19 since March.
In its weekly update, the health district also reported 15 new hospitalizations, pushing the current total of people hospitalized for the virus in the region to 57.
Balmes–John advised people to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing to help avoid catching and spreading the virus. She added that health officials will talk about the virus and where things stand in a 6:30 p.m. Thursday virtual town hall meeting hosted by Mary Washington Healthcare on Facebook.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
