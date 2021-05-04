COVID variant cited in at least one death in Fredericksburg region

At least one local death has been attributed to the United Kingdom variant that has spread rapidly across the globe.
The variant is the most prevalent one statewide and in the Rappahannock Area Health District, according to Virginia Department of Health data. It’s one of five different variants—created when the COVID-19 virus mutates as it copies itself—that are responsible for 1,166 infections, 64 hospitalizations and seven deaths statewide.
In the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, the U.K. strain has caused 30 of the area’s 34 infections from variants. Other mutated strains found locally originated in South Africa and California.
It’s not clear when the death caused by the variant occurred, but the state didn’t start posting about variants of concern until April 23. The dashboard is available at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-data-insights/variants-of-concern and is supposed to be updated each Friday, but was updated on Monday instead.
Also, the state provides information about variant-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths by health district only, not by individual locality.
Since Sunday, three more local deaths have been reported from COVID-19. All were white residents. One woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s lived in Spotsylvania County, and a woman in her 60s was from Stafford County.
They are among 269 residents of the local health district who have died from the virus since March 2020.
As the state relaxes some restrictions due to decreases in new COVID-19 cases, health officials caution that people shouldn’t let down their guard. Variants are a big part of the concern because they tend to be 50 percent to 60 percent more contagious, Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said last week.
“We absolutely risk a new surge, and we absolutely risk the spread of variants,” he said.
Virginia tests about 15 percent of positive COVID-19 cases for evidence of variants, leading local and health officials to suspect they’re more prominent than figures are suggesting. When the first variant was found in Virginia in February, the state health department reported the broader risks the mutations present.
“The more people that become infected, the greater that chance the virus will mutate and a variant will arise that could undermine the current vaccination efforts,” VDH said in a press release.
So far, the vaccines have proven effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
