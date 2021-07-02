Crash closes U.S. 1 in Stafford

A crash has closed U.S. 1 in Stafford County in both directions between Hospital Center Boulevard and American Legion Road/Eskimo Hill Road for a vehicle crash, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported at 9:05 a.m. Friday.
A detour has been established:
- American Legion Road/Ramoth Church Road
- Courthouse Road
- Hospital Center Boulevard
VDOT stressed that tractor-trailers and other large vehicles should use this detour route, and not follow direction from mapping services to use Andrew Chapel Road. There is a height restriction of 9 feet, 3 inches on Andrew Chapel Road.”
