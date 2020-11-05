Crash closes U.S. 17 southbound in Stafford

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that all lanes of U.S. 17 southbound are closed in Stafford County near the intersection with the Park and Ride commuter lot and Falls Run Drive for a vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

VDOT says U.S. 17 motorists can expect major southbound delays, and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Real-time updates are available on511Virginia.

The Stafford Sheriff's Office said the incident involved five vehicles that must be towed from the scene. A sheriff's office social media post said a tractor-trailer rear-ended a car, which pushed the car underneath a pickup truck, but only minor injuries were reported.