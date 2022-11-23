Crash in Spotsylvania leaves one dead

A Spotsylvania County man died in a head-on crash on Courthouse Road in the county Tuesday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the crash happened at 6:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road, near Lawyers Road.

According to Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Troy Skebo, witnesses told deputies an eastbound 2014 Toyota Highlander crossed the center line into the path of oncoming traffic. The Highlander then slammed head-on into another SUV, an Infiniti QX60 driven by 78-year-old John O’Quinn, who died at the scene.

The Highlander overturned and hit a tree, Skebo said in the release. The driver had to be removed from the SUV by fire and rescue crew.

The 18-year-old Spotsylvania man driving the Highlander was taken to the hospital, where he was in “serious, but stable condition,” according to Skebo

The Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team continues to investigate the crash.