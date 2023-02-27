Update: 11:31 a.m. All lanes are open.

Update: 11:01 a.m. The left and center lanes of northbound Interstate 95 in Massaponax are now open.

Traffic is backed up for three miles in and being detoured off of northbound Interstate 95 in the Massaponax area of Spotsylvania County. A crashed tractor-trailer is blocking the lanes near the U.S. 17 overpass, according to a 10:05 a.m. alert from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Emergency crews, police and VDOT are on the scene, at mile marker 125, near the U.S. 17 overpass.

VDOT suggests northbound traffic seek alternate routes, with one being U.S. 1 from the Thornburg exit of I–95. Traffic heading beyond Northern Virginia and Washington can take Route 207 and Route 301.

Virginia State Police said in a 10:13 a.m. news release that the crash happened at 9:45 and that there were no reported injuries.