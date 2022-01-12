Crash shuts down Route 3 east at Fredericksburg-Spotsylvania line

A multiple-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday has State Route 3 in front of the Spotsylvania Towne Centre and other nearby roads clogged.
Support Local Journalism
The crash led to the closure of Route 3 in both directions, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
In a 1:30 p.m. update, local VDOT spokeswoman Tina Bundy said in an email that two westbound lanes were open but all eastbound lanes remained closed. Westbound traffic had to take a detour at Central Park Boulevard while eastbound traffic was sent to Taskforce Drive.
She said drivers should avoid the area, where there will be “major delays on Route 3 and other feeder streets” until the scene is cleared.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Scott Shenk
I am a Stafford County native and veteran reporter covering Fredericksburg region transportation issues and Spotsylvania County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.