Crash shuts down U.S. 1

A Tuesday afternoon crash on the Fredericksburg side of the Falmouth Bridge has shut down U.S. 1 in both directions.

An alert was sent by the city at 1:13 p.m. saying a car crash had shut down the highway at the Princess Anne Street intersection.

An updated alert sent by the city shortly before 2 p.m. said U.S. 1 will remain closed "for an undetermined amount of time due to a motor vehicle accident."

Southbound U.S. 1 at the U.S. 17 intersection also is closed.

