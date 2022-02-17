Crashes cause delays on I-95 near Courthouse Road exit in Stafford

Multiple crashes closed northbound Interstate 95 near the Courthouse Road exit in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release sent shortly after 2 p.m.
Stafford officials sent out a 1:31 p.m. alert about a crash closing the interstate. About 6 p.m., VDOT said all northbound lanes of I–95 had reopened, but warned motorists to expect brief delays as several miles of congestion clears scene of earlier crashes.
VDOT said the crashes happened just north of the Courthouse Road interchange.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Scott Shenk
I am a Stafford County native and veteran reporter covering Fredericksburg region transportation issues and Spotsylvania County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.