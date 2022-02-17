Crashes cause delays on I-95 near Courthouse Road exit in Stafford

Multiple crashes closed northbound Interstate 95 near the Courthouse Road exit in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release sent shortly after 2 p.m.

Stafford officials sent out a 1:31 p.m. alert about a crash closing the interstate. About 6 p.m., VDOT said all northbound lanes of I–95 had reopened, but warned motorists to expect brief delays as several miles of congestion clears scene of earlier crashes.