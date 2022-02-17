 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Crashes cause delays on I-95 near Courthouse Road exit in Stafford

  • Updated
  • 0

Multiple crashes closed northbound Interstate 95 near the Courthouse Road exit in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release sent shortly after 2 p.m.

Stafford officials sent out a 1:31 p.m. alert about a crash closing the interstate. About 6 p.m., VDOT said all northbound lanes of I–95 had reopened, but warned motorists to expect brief delays as several miles of  congestion clears scene of earlier crashes.

VDOT said the crashes happened just north of the Courthouse Road interchange.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan mom says Spongebob told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert