At the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s IdeaSpace, you can 3D print a prototype of your latest invention, record your band’s latest song, upload your home movies from VHS to the cloud or design and sew a costume for cosplay.

Basically, if you have an idea, the staff and equipment at IdeaSpace can probably help you turn it into reality and put it into the world.

“It’s voluntary free education and empowerment,” said Simon Watts, one of the IdeaSpace’s four staff members. “You never know what kind of creative will come in here.”

IdeaSpace, which is located in a rehabbed office building on Princess Anne Street in what’s now known as the Canal Quarter, is Watts’ brainchild.

Fredericksburg in 2019 approved a zoning plan for that area that established a Creative Maker District, encouraging the use of existing older buildings for light manufacturing purposes, such as small engine production or repair, woodworking, printing and lithography and computer design.

Watts, who worked as a clerk in the library’s existing maker space, thought a standalone Maker Space offering more technology and equipment for free community use would work well in the neighborhood.

“This equipment can be cost prohibitive for lots of folks, but it’s not [cost prohibitive] as a one-time purchase for something like the library,” he said.

The library had a $15,000 grant from the Cable Commission available to use, and the project also received an $80,000 grant from the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority as well as a grant from the Duff McDuff Green, Jr. Fund of the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region.

The team, which includes Watts, branch manager Chuck Gray and staff members Megan Mayhew and Maurice Nowlin, renovated a suite at 1616 Princess Anne Street into an open-plan space that “captures creative energy with an industrial feel,” Watts said.

The goal was for IdeaSpace to be a place where people can get started on their creative endeavors without having to pay for classes or equipment.

Patrons can make appointments to learn the basics of the equipment on hand, which includes sewing and embroidery machines; a specialty sewing machine called a serger; a Glowforge laser cutter; Dremel and Ultimaker 3D Printers; a 3D scanner; a soundproof audiovisual booth; drawing tablets and video conversion equipment.

Once customers have been “badged” on the equipment, they are free to use it independently for up to two hours at a time.

Most of the badges are offered for those in grades 9 and above, but some — such as the 3D scanner, 3D printers, drawing tablets and video conversion equipment — are available for grades 6 and up.

Customers can also check out portable pieces of equipment just as they would check out a library book. “Tech-on-the-go” offerings include drawing tablets, tripods, stabilizers, camcorders, 3D and GoPro cameras, a Cricut smart cutting machine, soundboards, a turntable and a Novation Launchpad.

“I love when I see tech-on-the-go out in the community,” Watts said.

IdeaSpace was poised to open its doors in April 2020, but the pandemic put a damper on that. Instead, the team put the 3D scanner and printers to use churning out personal protective equipment — face shields, masks and stethoscopes — for LifeCare, Westmoreland Rehabilitation Center and Mary Washington Hospital.

The space was able to open for customers in December 2020 and these days, “busy” is not a strong enough word to describe how active it is, Watts said.

In March, IdeaSpace logged 486 visits, and staff can probably tell you about the projects that most of the people who visited were working on.

“We’re very engaged with our customers,” Watts said.

Gray said the CRRL IdeaSpace is unique in several ways.

“We don’t charge anything for anything, and also we’re a standalone location,” he said.

Many library maker spaces get housed in an existing branch and often it’s the one that’s under-visited, Watts said.

The CRRL IdeaSpace’s success has led to it being toured by other library systems looking to replicate it.

The IdeaSpace team also won a Preservation Spark award from the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, which is presented to a business that has created a ripple effect of economic vitality in the community by adaptive reuse of an historic building.

IdeaSpace also offers programming — both on its own or with community partners.

IdeaSpace Presents is an occasional series of videos of local musicians performing their own original songs in the AV booth.

“We’re trying to capture the heart of the city,” Watts said.

Watts hosts a Comic Creators Round Table once a month. With Tim Owens of Reclaim Arcade, IdeaSpace has hosted Arcade 101, about the history and restoration of vintage arcade games. There’s been other programming on digital art animation, cosplay and music engineering.

“Some of these skills can translate into careers,” Mayhew said. “Careers have been launched here.”

IdeaSpace is open Monday to Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Visit librarypoint.org/ideaspace to learn more or make an appointment.