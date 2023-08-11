A fire that started in a large mulch mound for a development under construction late Thursday near Courthouse Road in Stafford County kept crews busy into Friday evening.

The fire forced the closure of a section of Courthouse Road between Mine Road and Austin Ridge Drive, which remained in place until around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Early Friday morning, the county’s fire and rescue posted an alert on Facebook saying crews “have been on scene all night, and remain on scene, and will continue to be on scene for an extended period of time.”

Smoke was visible from Interstate 95, the department said, adding that the “fire is not threatening any residences or other structures.”

The department said the fire started Thursday evening in the mulch pile at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Austin Ridge Drive.

Fire and rescue crews were using heavy equipment and water to suppress the fire but the mulch continued to reignite.