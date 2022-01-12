 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crews preparing for another blast of winter weather in Fredericksburg area
alert top story

FROM STAFF REPORTS

With snow still on the ground from last week’s storm that knocked out electricity to thousands in the Fredericksburg region and stranded hundreds on Interstate 95, crews will treat area roads for more winter weather that may come this weekend.

Crews will be applying salt brine solution to major routes Thursday and Friday in an effort to reduce icing, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The treatment could lead to delays on such routes as Interstate 95, where slow-moving mobile operations will treat roads beginning on southbound I–95 at the Courthouse Road exit in Stafford County at 9 a.m. Thursday, local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in an email.

Those crews will be spraying the brine south into Caroline County. The crews will then head back north, treating the interstate to Quantico.

Frye said crews will apply the brine to as many primary roads as possible ahead of the potential winter storms.

The forecast calls for a chance of snow and rain to fall on Sunday.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

