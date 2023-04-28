On Friday morning, crews from multiple local fire departments assisted Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company 29 with a blaze in Locust Grove, according to a news release.

Upon arrival about 5:30 a.m., crews from Company 29 responded to the office of Rapidan Service Authority on Germanna Highway, the release states.

Crews from eight Fredericksburg-area fire stations worked for over three hours to control the blaze and prevent its spread, but damage to the building is significant, the release stated.

“The firefighters and medics on scene did a tremendous job under the circumstances due to the weather and the presence of the propane on scene,” said Fire Chief Mike Cianci in the release. “I would like to express our gratitude to the numerous departments that responded to assist us and to thank the passerby who immediately notified Orange County Emergency Communications. Finally, we appreciate the patience and understanding of residents, businesses and motorists as we mitigated this situation in the safest manner.”

Later Friday, Stafford crews responded to a residential fire that displaced one county resident.

According to a news release from Stafford Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to a reported fire in the 200 block of Telegraph Road.

Units arrived about five minutes later. Crews contained the blaze, coming from the side of a single-family home, in about 15 minutes, the release states.

The home’s sole resident was not present at the time of the fire, and will receive assistance from the American Red Cross, the fire company said.

There were no reported injuries in either fire, and both are under investigation.