18-year-old charged with shooting another teen in Caroline

An 18-year-old Spotsylvania County man has been charged with multiple offenses stemming from the shooting of another teen Sunday afternoon in Caroline County, authorities said.

Jaishaun A.J. Thomas was arrested early Monday in Spotsylvania and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted armed robbery, using a sawed-off shotgun in a crime of violence and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to the Caroline Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred about 4:24 p.m. Sunday on Wayne Avenue off U.S. 1 in the Woodford area. The 17-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Three people fled from the scene in a vehicle that was wrecked shortly after the incident. All three occupants then fled on foot, but all had been located by Tuesday, authorities said.

No charges had been filed against the other two as of Tuesday, but Sheriff Tony Lippa said charges are anticipated at some point.

Lippa declined to discuss the motive for the shooting or other details, citing the ongoing investigation, but said the shooting was not random and that the victim and the suspect know each other.