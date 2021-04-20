2 killed, 4 seriously injured in Culpeper crash

Two people died and four others, including two children, were seriously injured Sunday night in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 29 near the Brandy Station Battlefield in Elkwood.

Virginia State Police Trooper B. Coleman is investigating the double fatality that occurred at 10:04 p.m. April 18 along James Madison Highway, a third of a mile south of Route 676, Beverly Ford Road.

A 2011 Subaru Forester entered Route 29 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a Southbound 2004 Honda Pilot, according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Subaru, Michael K. Ratzenberger, 32, of Vienna, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, Jose B. Hernandez Solis, 50, of Culpeper, also died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Four passengers in the Honda all suffered serious injuries: a 47-year-old woman, 19-year-old female, 8-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl. The 47-year-old and 19-year-old were flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

The 19-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt. The 47-year-old was.