2 men sentenced for catalytic converter thefts

Two Richmond men were ordered to serve just under two years in prison for stealing multiple catalytic converters from a business in King George earlier this year.

Herbert Demond Jones, 29, and Christopher D. Meeks, 39, both pleaded guilty to grand larceny and nine felony counts of destruction of property Thursday in King George Circuit Court. They were sentenced to 14 years in prison with all but a year and nine months suspended.

Prosecutor Mason Husby dropped a number of other charges in exchange for the guilty pleas.

According to the evidence, Sheriff’s Sgt. D. Marcuse went to Affordable RV Truck and Trailer Repair in King George in response to a complaint that nine catalytic converters had been stolen from vehicles on the property.

A review of surveillance video showed two suspects on the property that night. King George Detective A. Mims learned that similar thefts had occurred at an RV lot in Hanover County, and Jones and Meeks were developed as suspects.

As part of a joint investigation with the Hanover Sheriff’s Office, police obtained the suspects’ cell phones, and information obtained from the phones placed the defendants at the scene in King George when the thefts took place.

Court records show that both men were ordered last month to serve two years for the thefts in Hanover, bringing their total prison time to nearly four years.