4 family members jailed after police respond to fight at Stafford bar

A Stephens City man, his mother and two other relatives were arrested late Saturday after a brawl broke out at a bar in North Stafford, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Buffalo Mo’s at 33 Wicomico Drive after receiving calls about a fight in progress. Callers reported that 10 people were fighting and that furniture was being thrown.

Kimmitz said the investigation revealed that 34-year-old Stephen Donald of Stephens City assaulted a bouncer at the bar. Several relatives then joined the fracas, police said.

Donald was charged with assault, assault by mob and disorderly conduct.

His mother, Lisa Donald, 52, of Stafford was charged with the same offenses. Lisa Donald told police she got involved in the altercation to protect her son, Kimmitz said.

Kaleb Pettry, 20, of Stephens City, was also charged with three offenses. Kimmitz said Pettry told police he was assaulted while trying to defend his family.

A fourth suspect, 30-year-old Chelsea Donald of Stephens City, was charged with public intoxication and assault on a law-enforcement officer. Kimmitz said she was screaming and assaulted Deputy A.J. Deasy as he was trying to break up a disturbance in the parking lot.

All four family members were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Deputies will be reviewing security footage from the bar as part of the ongoing investigation.

No serious injuries were reported, Kimmitz said.

