63-year-old dies in Caroline County crash

A 63-year-old Ruther Glen man died in a wreck Thursday morning in Caroline County, according to Virginia State Police.
At 11:11 a.m. Thursday, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on State Route 604 (Gatewood Road) near State Route 727 (Bullocks Road), according to a news release. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Honda CRV was headed east on Route 604 when it ran off the road to the left, striking small trees.
The driver, Donald Frederick Erickson, was wearing a seatbelt, but he did not survive the crash, police said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
