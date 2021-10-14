Abduction attempt reported in Stafford County

The Stafford Sheriff's Office is investigating a boy's claim that a man tried to abduct him at knifepoint Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said police received a report Wednesday about an incident sometime between 1–6 p.m. on Jib Drive in Stafford.
Kimmitz said police were told that a white man in a red van with dents on the side began following the 7-year-old boy. When the boy said something to the man, the driver displayed a knife and ordered the child into the van.
The boy ran away and escaped unharmed, according to the report.
Kimmitz said the Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the report. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/658-4400.
