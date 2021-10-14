 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abduction attempt reported in Stafford County
0 comments

Abduction attempt reported in Stafford County

{{featured_button_text}}

The Stafford Sheriff's Office is investigating a boy's claim that a man tried to abduct him at knifepoint Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said police received a report Wednesday about an incident sometime between 1–6 p.m. on Jib Drive in Stafford.

Kimmitz said police were told that a white man in a red van with dents on the side began following the 7-year-old boy. When the boy said something to the man, the driver displayed a knife and ordered the child into the van.

The boy ran away and escaped unharmed, according to the report.

Kimmitz said the Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the report. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/658-4400.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert