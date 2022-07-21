Accused carjacker arrested after wreck in Spotsylvania, police say

A man who police say wrecked a vehicle in Spotsylvania not long after he forcefully took it was arrested early Wednesday in the county, officials said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said that late Tuesday, deputies were informed about a carjacking that had just occurred at the Wawa in Central Park in Fredericksburg near Plank Road.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said a family went into the Wawa and left their vehicle running with their 16-year-old daughter inside. A man got into the vehicle, ordered the teenager out and drove off.

While responding to the area, county deputies learned of a crash in the 6000 block of Plank Road. Skebo said the stolen vehicle had rolled several times.

Gregory Scott Robertson, 28, of Spotsylvania was taken into custody and charged in Spotsylvania with DUI (2nd offense), possessing a stolen vehicle, refusal and driving revoked (DUI related). Fredericksburg police charged Robertson with carjacking and shoplifting.

He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.