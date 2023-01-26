Accused "Z" vandal arrested in Stafford

A man suspected of defacing multiple properties in Stafford County this week with his own brand of artwork was arrested Thursday, police said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the spree started Sunday when a resident reported that the letter "Z" had been spray-painted onto a garage door. Since then, there have been multiple similar incidents at homes, street signs and businesses, mostly in the North Stafford area. One of the Z's defaced a Sheriff's Office sign at the county Public Safety building, police said.

On Wednesday, Deputy M.L. Warnick went to the McDonald's at 303 Town Center Blvd. for another report of the spray-painted Z. Police said Warnick was able to identify the suspect after surveillance video showed him at the drive-thru prior to the vandalism.

Peter S. Brown, 22, of Prince William County was charged with nine counts of vandalism. Brown, who was already wanted in Stafford on a failure to appear in court charge, was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Police said the suspect advised them that he refers to himself as "Zack Black" and that was the motivation for the spray-painting spree.