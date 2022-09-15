Additional charges in Fredericksburg for suspect in Stafford school bomb threat

A man who was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making a threatening call that led to a lockdown at a Stafford County elementary school has also been charged with making numerous similar calls involving various locations in Fredericksburg, police said.

James Wayne Hash II, 34, of Fredericksburg, was already charged in Stafford on offenses of threats to bomb and attempted act of terrorism. City authorities on Thursday added offenses that include felony charges of threats on school property and threats to bomb or burn, plus five misdemeanor counts of falsely summoning police.

None of the city charges involve the recent rash of threats at James Monroe High School, where students have been dismissed early three times in the past week because of written threats on bathroom walls. City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said police are still investigating those incidents.

Morris said Sgt. Ben Johnson headed an in-depth probe into about 30 911 robocalls in the city that began in April and continued into August. The calls were apparently part of a “swatting” practice in which participants make hard-to-trace calls designed to send a large law enforcement contingent to various scenes, only to find nothing going on.

Morris said the suspect used a text-to-speech program to play recorded threats using a disconnected cellphone. The calls involved businesses and residences in the city.

One charge stems from the first day of school, when the caller claimed to be outside Hugh Mercer Elementary School with a rifle. Police were already at the school and knew the call was a fake, Morris said.

On July 11, the caller made what Morris described as a multijurisdictional bomb threat in which he claimed that bombs had been placed in multiple courthouses in the state, including the Fredericksburg court complex at 701 Princess Anne St.

Police used information obtained from various cell towers, interviews and other technological advances to identify Hash as a suspect. A search warrant was executed at his home, and devices believed to have been used in the swatting incidents were seized. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office joined in the investigation and identified Hash as the person who made a phony threat that resulted in a lockdown at Conway Elementary School in southern Stafford on Sept. 7.

Morris said police have wasted considerable manpower and hours responding to the prank calls.

Hash remains in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.