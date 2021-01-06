After chase, police arrest woman on multiple charges

A Stafford County woman was arrested Tuesday following a car chase that started in Spotsylvania County, went into Fredericksburg and ended up back in Spotsylvania, police said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said Deputy T. Grasso was on patrol in the Chancellor area about 6:45 p.m. when he spotted a woman who was wanted in a stolen Lincoln SUV.

Grasso attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Pullen Lane, but the driver sped off. Skebo said the driver went onto Gordon Road and State Route 3 east before entering the city. She drove through Central Park and down Cowan Boulevard before she got onto U.S. 1 and headed back into Spotsylvania.

Police pursued the vehicle on State Route 208 and Leavells Road before finally stopping her in the area of Route 3 and Taskforce Drive.

Lindsey Michelle Hoyle, 31, was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusing to be tested for DUI, reckless driving, felony eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing stolen property. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

She was also served a warrant for failing to appear in Spotsylvania General District Court on Nov. 10 on a drug possession charge. The vehicle she was driving, police said, had been reported stolen in Stafford.

