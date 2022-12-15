After holiday event, police say city officers help save a life

Fredericksburg police are crediting Mrs. Claus with helping to save a life Tuesday evening in the city.

Fredericksburg Sheriff's Lt. Tabatha Merrell was driving home shortly after 8 p.m. after playing the role of Mrs. Claus in a local function when she noticed a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said.

Merrell made two U-turns in an effort to check on the woman. She called for assistance after seeing the woman with one leg hanging over the bridge.

Still wearing her Mrs. Claus outfit, Merrell approached the 25-year-old woman and began using her crisis intervention training, Morris said. City police Sgt. Aimee Lynch, who had attended the same event as Merrell, was also on her way home and stopped to assist Merrell.

The two officers were able to safely pull the woman off the railing. She was taken to a nearby hospital to receive mental health assistance, police said.

Noting that both Merrell and Lynch usually take different routes home, Police Chief Brian Layton said their appearances on the bridge was either divine intervention or fate.

"I truly believe these officers were meant to take the route they did to help save this woman's life," Layton said. "I applaud them both for flawlessly utilizing their crisis intervention skills."

City Sheriff Scott Foster said the holiday season is a stressful time for many. He said people who need assistance or know someone who does can call or text 988 to contact the Suicide Prevention Resource Center or the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board at 540/373-6876.