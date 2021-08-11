 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After spat of recent shootings, Fredericksburg authorities vow crackdown
0 comments

After spat of recent shootings, Fredericksburg authorities vow crackdown

{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Hill Avenue shooting (copy)

City and State police investigate a shooting on Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg on June 3.

 FILE / MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

A series of recent shooting incidents in Fredericksburg have prompted a stern warning from the city’s two top law enforcement officials.

Police Chief Brian Layton and new Commonwealth’s Attorney Libby Humphries issued a joint statement Wednesday in which they vowed to arrest and prosecute the illegal use of firearms in the city “to the fullest extent of the law.”

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the statement comes on the heels of a series of recent violence in the city involving guns, including two homicides.

Two of the shootings took place in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue, including the June 3 slaying of Tyriek Powell during a shootout with another man.

Two others occurred in the Wellington Lakes area between late June and early July, including the June 26 slaying of Chinonse Ibe. There was also a shooting in downtown Fredericksburg on May 16 in which a man was injured.

“Gun violence doesn’t just impact victims and offenders ... gun violence impacts our entire community,” the statement reads. “[The police and the commonwealth’s attorney’s office] and this community will not tolerate gun violence of any kind.”

Morris said city law enforcement is aware of the growing problems and hopes to deter future incidents. She pointed out that all five of the incidents cited above have resulted in arrests.

Humphries became the city’s top prosecutor Aug. 1, replacing the retired LaBravia Jenkins.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert