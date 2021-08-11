After spate of recent shootings, Fredericksburg authorities vow crackdown

A series of recent shooting incidents in Fredericksburg have prompted a stern warning from the city’s two top law enforcement officials.

Police Chief Brian Layton and new Commonwealth’s Attorney Libby Humphries issued a joint statement Wednesday in which they vowed to arrest and prosecute the illegal use of firearms in the city “to the fullest extent of the law.”

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the statement comes on the heels of a series of recent violence in the city involving guns, including two homicides.

Two of the shootings took place in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue, including the June 3 slaying of Tyriek Powell during a shootout with another man.

Two others occurred in the Wellington Lakes area between late June and early July, including the June 26 slaying of Chinonse Ibe. There was also a shooting in downtown Fredericksburg on May 16 in which a man was injured.

“Gun violence doesn’t just impact victims and offenders ... gun violence impacts our entire community,” the statement reads. “[The police and the commonwealth’s attorney’s office] and this community will not tolerate gun violence of any kind.”