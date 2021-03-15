Alleged erratic behavior leads to assault charges for Stafford man

A Stafford County man was charged with multiple felony offenses following an incident Sunday evening that began when police got a report of a man acting erratically and undressing himself on a public street, police said.

According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies went to Greenbank Road shortly after 8 p.m. The suspect ran into the woods when he saw the deputies, and deputies chased and eventually caught the suspect.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The release said the man resisted being handcuffed, but was eventually cuffed and led toward a police cruiser. He then refused to walk and had to be carried out of the woods.

Once at the cruiser, police said, the man resisted being placed into the vehicle and kicked deputies multiple times as they attempted to restrain him. He continued kicking and spit at the deputies once inside the vehicle. He then kicked and headbutted the back window.

Dwaine Maurice Parker, 40, was charged with 10 felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. He was also charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, indecent exposure and public intoxication. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Parker has a criminal record in Stafford, including a carjacking conviction stemming from a 2008 incident during which he stole a car and struck two vehicles while driving high on PCP.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.