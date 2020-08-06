Ambulance driver sentenced in fatal King George crash

A former ambulance driver was ordered Thursday to serve a year in prison for causing a fatal accident in King George County in 2018 by running a red light.

William V. Watson, 42, of Stafford County, was sentenced in King George Circuit Court to seven years with all but one suspended on an involuntary manslaughter conviction. Margaretta Ann Davis, 64, was heading south on U.S. 301 on Sept. 17, 2018, when her Nissan Quest was struck by a 2017 Ford F–450 ambulance driven by Watson.

Judge Herbert Hewitt also gave Watson a suspended 12-month jail sentence for reckless driving and a $100 fine for failing to obey a traffic light. Watson, who had been free on bond, was ordered to begin serving his sentence Thursday.

According to the evidence previously presented by Commonwealth's Attorney Keri Gusmann, the ambulance had picked up a patient from a nursing home in Colonial Beach and was on its way to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.

Just before reaching U.S. 301 on State Route 205, evidence showed Watson briefly left the roadway and jerked the ambulance back on Route 205, throwing two paramedics who were riding with him from their seats.