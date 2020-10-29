Another drive-by shooting in Spotsylvania with no injuries

A series of drive-by shooting incidents in Spotsylvania County continued with another incident Wednesday in the 11200 block of Piedmont Drive, police said.

Deputies responding to reports of multiple gunshots about 12:30 p.m. discovered a truck in a driveway with multiple bullet holes. Residents were in the home at the time of the shooting, Sheriff's. Capt. Liz Scott said, but no one was injured.

It was the fourth drive-by shooting in the county this month. The previous three all featured early morning shots into residences; no one was injured in any of the shootings, though people were in the homes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The previous incidents took place Oct. 10 in the 7200 block of Old Plank Road, Oct. 18 in the 3600 block of Timber Ridge Drive and Oct. 22 in the 7900 block of Cherry Tree Drive.

Scott said police have determined during the ongoing investigations that none of the four shootings are related and that none of the shootings were random. Each home was targeted for differing, unspecified reasons, she said.

"People have been beefing forever, but it appears that some of them are now trying to solve disputes by shooting into homes and vehicles," Scott said.