Another teen involved in botched Caroline drug deal gets 22 years to serve

A Caroline County teenager last week was ordered to serve 22 years in prison for his role in a drug deal during which three people were shot, court records show.

Devin B. Simms, 18, of Ruther Glen was sentenced in Caroline Circuit Court to a total of 55 years with all but 22 years suspended. It was the same sentence that one of his codefendants, 18-year-old Jeremiah Jones, received in June.

Both were convicted of charges that include robbery and multiple counts of malicious wounding and firearms offenses. The majority of the active sentences imposed by Judge Sarah Deneke included mandatory time for the weapons offenses.

The third codefendant, 19-year-old Malik S. Simms, has a three-day trial scheduled to start Nov. 2. Malik and Devin Simms are brothers.

According to court records and police, the incident took place late Sept. 9, 2020, on Tate Road in western Caroline. A group of young people met there for a marijuana transaction that had been arranged on social media.

The deal went bad and two young adults suffered serious gunshot wounds. A third victim suffered a less serious injury to the foot, police said.

All three teens who were charged were juveniles at the time of the incident, but were tried as adults. The Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is handling the prosecution because of a conflict in the Caroline prosecutors’ office.