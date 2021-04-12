Apparent road-rage incident leads to shooting in Caroline

A 21-year-old York County man was arrested Monday following an apparent road-rage shooting incident in Caroline County in which three people were injured, police said.

Jordan Thomas Siverling of Seaford is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

According to Caroline Sheriff's Maj. Scott Moser, the incident occurred about 4:07 p.m. on U.S. 301 near the Fort A.P. Hill entrance gate. A group of friends in four or five different vehicles were heading north when a pickup truck not associated with the group attempted to get by them.

When the pickup driver tried to get into the right lane through a gap in the group, he struck one of the vehicles. That led the vehicle that was hit to be struck by another vehicle in the group, Moser said.

After the pickup truck driver and the others pulled over on the side of the road, members of the group that had been riding together got out of their vehicles and began beating on the pickup truck. The pickup driver called 911 as he tried to drive away from the scene.