Appeals court rejects bond for Stafford man accused of killing his roommate

For the second time this month, the Virginia Court of Appeals has overruled a Stafford judge’s decision to grant bond to a county defendant.

Judge Victoria Willis last month granted a $25,000 personal recognizance bond with multiple restrictions to a man accused of killing his roommate Jan. 15 at their apartment on Setter Circle in Silver Collection at Celebrate. Prosecutor Jay Chichester immediately appealed the ruling, and the higher court handed down its decision Wednesday.

Kevin Monsivais, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the death of Jareal Marryshow, who was shot in the head at point-blank range. Defense attorney Jason Pelt argued during the bond hearing that the shooting was an accident that occurred during a night of heavy drinking.

The appeals court wrote that Willis abused her discretion because the evidence presented at the hearing was “insufficient” to rebut the legal presumption against bail. The ruling added that the judge did not specify what facts that she found rebutted the presumption.