Area teacher arrested, charged with taking indecent liberties with a child

An area teacher was arrested Friday on a charge of taking indecent liberties with a teenage student last year.

Terrance Darnell Bushrod, 31, was indicted Thursday by a King George County grand jury. He was arrested Friday and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, but was released on bond less than two hours later.

The charge, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, stems from an alleged Feb. 15, 2020, incident in King George.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Commonwealth’s Attorney Keri Gusmann said Bushrod was employed by the Colonial Beach school system at the time. He is accused of driving a teenage student from Colonial Beach to King George, where the crime is alleged to have occurred on the side of a road.

The student eventually complained about the incident to some of her peers. The allegation made its way to adults, who reported it to police.

By the time the investigation got underway, Bushrod was working as a special education teacher at Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Spotsylvania County.

Spotsylvania schools spokeswoman Rene Daniels said Bushrod is suspended and has not been on any county school campus since Sept. 3. Daniels said school officials removed Bushrod from his position as soon as they became aware of the investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.