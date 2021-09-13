 Skip to main content
Argument, crash in Stafford lead to DUI charges against two people in same car
Two people in the same car were charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday after the car was wrecked in Stafford County during an argument, authorities said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the area of U.S. 1 and Centreport Parkway for a reported disturbance. A caller reported that a woman was yelling out of the window of a white Volkswagen Jetta.

A short time later, another caller told authorities that the Jetta had gone off the road and down an embankment.

The woman, 24, was in the driver’s seat when deputies arrived, Kimmitz said, and the 24-year-old man was outside the vehicle. Neither was injured, he said, but both were intoxicated.

The investigation showed that during the argument, the man was driving when the woman grabbed the steering wheel and caused the car to leave the roadway, resulting in charges against both of them, Kimmitz said.

