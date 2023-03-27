An armed robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after holding up a store in North Stafford late Saturday, police said.

According to the Stafford Sheriff's Office, the robber entered the Exxon–Tiger Mart at 280 Garrisonville Road at 11 p.m. He displayed a handgun and ordered the clerk to open the cash register. The robber then took the money and left, police said.

The robber was described as a heavyset, middle-age Black man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and between 250 and 300 pounds. He was described as wearing a black wig, a black hoodie, light blue denim pants, black shoes and white gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/658-4400.