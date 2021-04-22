Armed robber hits Spotsylvania County convenience store

An armed robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing an employee at a Spotsylvania County convenience store early Wednesday, police said.

Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said the robbery took place at 2:15 a.m. at the Fas Mart at 3530 Plank Road (State Route 3).

A man entered the store and immediately pulled out a handgun and demanded money, Scott said, and the employee complied.

The robber then demanded the employee's cellphone and fled on foot after getting it. The cellphone was later recovered in the parking lot, Scott said, but the suspect was not found.

The robber was described as a black male, possibly in his 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall with a slender build. He was wearing black shoes, black pants, a black hoodie and had a black bandanna covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/582-5822 or 800/928-5822.

