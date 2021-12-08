Ashland man serving 10 years for role in Caroline killing, robbery

An Ashland man is serving a 10-year prison sentence for his role in a burglary last year that resulted in the death of a Caroline County woman, court records show.

Leonard Taylor Pippin Jr., 32, pleaded guilty recently in Caroline Circuit Court to second-degree murder and robbery. As part of a plea agreement, Pippin received a total of 35 years in prison, with all but 10 years suspended.

The charges stem from a Dec. 26 incident at the home of Carla Trost–Walker and Steven Walker in the 29000 block of Sparta Road in Caroline. Trost–Walker was killed during a shooting that occurred after she and her husband surprised a burglar who broke into their house while they were away. Pippen, who was acting as a lookout, drove off after seeing the couple return and was gone by the time the shooting started.

The man suspected of killing Trost–Walker, 30-year-old Michael Lee Barlow of Montpelier in Hanover County, died by suicide the next day following a police chase that ended in Albemarle County, officials say. Pippin was arrested at that scene and has been in custody ever since.