Ashland man serving 10 years for role in Caroline killing, robbery

An Ashland man is serving a 10-year prison sentence for his role in a burglary last year that resulted in the death of a Caroline County woman, court records show.
Leonard Taylor Pippin Jr., 32, pleaded guilty recently in Caroline Circuit Court to second-degree murder and robbery. As part of a plea agreement, Pippin received a total of 35 years in prison, with all but 10 years suspended.
The charges stem from a Dec. 26 incident at the home of Carla Trost–Walker and Steven Walker in the 29000 block of Sparta Road in Caroline. Trost–Walker was killed during a shooting that occurred after she and her husband surprised a burglar who broke into their house while they were away. Pippen, who was acting as a lookout, drove off after seeing the couple return and was gone by the time the shooting started.
The man suspected of killing Trost–Walker, 30-year-old Michael Lee Barlow of Montpelier in Hanover County, died by suicide the next day following a police chase that ended in Albemarle County, officials say. Pippin was arrested at that scene and has been in custody ever since.
According to the evidence, the Walkers arrived home about 5 p.m. that day and saw a vehicle in front of their home. The driver took off at that point, but Walker became suspicious and entered the home alone while his wife waited in the car.
Things were in disarray inside, court papers state. Walker noticed that his long guns were missing and one of his pistols was on the bedroom floor.
Shortly after entering the home, Walker heard his wife scream, followed by two gunshots. Trost–Walker was killed by gunshot wounds to the face and head.
Barlow then went back into the home and got into a shootout with Walker. Barlow was shot in the leg; Walker was not injured.
Barlow eventually left the scene in Walker’s car and later rejoined Pippin in Ashland. Camera surveillance inside and outside the home showed that Barlow was the only suspect who entered the home. The pictures also showed the suspects casing the home a couple of days before the break-in.
The day after the homicide, police got a call from a nurse who reported that Barlow had contacted her for information about how to treat a gunshot wound. Pippin and Barlow were spotted later that day by a deputy in Goochland County and a chase began that ended in Albemarle. Pippin later admitted his role in planning the break-in.
The plea agreement states that a factor in the deal was Walker’s desire not to have to return to Caroline for a trial. He has moved out of state.
Attorney Dennis McCarthy represented Pippin.
