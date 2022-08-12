Assault suspect eludes large manhunt in Stafford

Stafford deputies came up empty handed Friday during a manhunt for an assault suspect that temporarily led to a partial lockdown at Stafford High School.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said police flocked to Enon Road shortly before 10 a.m. in response to an assault. A woman suffered a lump on her head and was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kimmitz said the suspect was gone when deputies arrived, but the area was surrounded and a massive search began. The search included a drone and a police dog.

Police said the nearby high school was put on a lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

After about an hour, Kimmitz said, police determined that the suspect had left the area and the search was called off.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Deontae Kenney-Ellis. He was described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, 270 pounds with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing red shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Kenney-Ellis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/658-4400.