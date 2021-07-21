Attempt to have statements thrown out fails in Fredericksburg stabbing case

A woman who faces the possibility of serious prison time on charges that she used a knife in a planned fistfight late last year in Fredericksburg was unsuccessful Wednesday in getting potentially damaging statements she made to police thrown out.

Deanna Marie Evans, 22, of Ruther Glen, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and wounding in the commission of a felony. The aggravated malicious wounding charges carries a penalty of 20 years to life in prison.

The charges stem from a Dec. 28 incident in Central Park in which a 22-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times and critically injured during a fight in Central Park. Evans and the woman had agreed to meet there to fight over a mutual former boyfriend, court records state.

Prosecutor Justin Witt said the victim is recovering, but is still in some pain.

Defense attorney Jeremie Childress sought to have statements made by Evans to police after the incident ruled inadmissible in court. Childress wrote that Evans was having pain in her head, back and neck due to repeated punches to her head and was unable to voluntarily waive her right against self-incrimination.