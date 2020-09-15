Attempted robbery at gunpoint in King George leads to six years in prison

Lee is charged with robbery and carjacking. Her case is scheduled to be resolved in November.

The male robber demanded money, at which point the victim denied having any. After the robber informed him that he’d followed him from the liquor store, the victim took a small amount of money from his wallet and tried to hand it over.

That didn’t appease the robber, who told the victim that he knew the money was in a white envelope and “don’t make me kill you over this man.”

The victim continued to deny the existence of the money before finally telling Washington it was in the glove compartment of his truck. He then ran toward his house as the robber entered the truck.

After being unable to find the money, Washington yelled “[expletive] liar” at the victim and drove off in the victim’s truck.

The victim immediately called the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. His truck was recovered later at a used car parking lot in Dahlgren, where it had been left by the suspects.

Video camera surveillance helped Det. Sgt. Drew Massey identify Washington and Lee as the suspects, Clark said. A camera at the liquor store showed the pair intently eyeing the victim as he received his money.