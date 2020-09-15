Attempted robbery at gunpoint in King George leads to six years in prison

A man who ended up with no money after threatening a King George County man at gunpoint earlier this year was ordered Tuesday to serve six years in prison.
Cortez Tyrik Washington, 21, of Temple Hills, Md., pleaded guilty to robbery in King George Circuit Court. He was sentenced to a total of 20 years with 14 years suspended.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutor Charlie Clark dropped carjacking and firearms charges.
According to the evidence presented by Clark, the victim was in Maryland Feb. 26 where he had had his taxes done and received a refund advance check. He cashed the check at Korner Liquors in Waldorf and received more than $3,000 in cash.
Washington and a woman were in line behind the victim and noticed the money he’d received, Clark said. They followed him to Kitchen Point Road in the Dahlgren area, where the armed confrontation took place.
The victim didn’t notice the vehicle following him until he got to his neighborhood, Clark said. He lost sight of the vehicle at that point and stopped at the foot of his driveway to throw away some trash.
At that point, the vehicle reappeared and a man with his face covered approached the victim with a gun. A. woman, later identified as 19-year-old Jaloni M. Lee of Waldorf, was driving the suspect vehicle.
Lee is charged with robbery and carjacking. Her case is scheduled to be resolved in November.
The male robber demanded money, at which point the victim denied having any. After the robber informed him that he’d followed him from the liquor store, the victim took a small amount of money from his wallet and tried to hand it over.
That didn’t appease the robber, who told the victim that he knew the money was in a white envelope and “don’t make me kill you over this man.”
The victim continued to deny the existence of the money before finally telling Washington it was in the glove compartment of his truck. He then ran toward his house as the robber entered the truck.
After being unable to find the money, Washington yelled “[expletive] liar” at the victim and drove off in the victim’s truck.
The victim immediately called the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. His truck was recovered later at a used car parking lot in Dahlgren, where it had been left by the suspects.
Video camera surveillance helped Det. Sgt. Drew Massey identify Washington and Lee as the suspects, Clark said. A camera at the liquor store showed the pair intently eyeing the victim as he received his money.
Massey also got body cam footage from a Maryland police officer who stopped the suspects’ vehicle the same night as the robbery for an unrelated minor charge. The summonses issued during the stop gave Massey the names of the suspects, Clark said.
And finally, footage from the victim’s home showed that the masked robber was wearing the same clothes that Washington had on in the other footage.
Washington was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service a couple of months after the robbery and has been in custody ever since.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
