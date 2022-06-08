Attorney for man charged in Spotsylvania slaying seeks new venue for trial

The attorney for one of the men charged in the grisly slaying and dismemberment of another young man last year in Spotsylvania County is seeking to have his trial moved away from the area.

Tara–Beth Coleman, the attorney for 20-year-old Domonic M. Samuels, filed a motion this week in Spotsylvania Circuit Court seeking a change of venue for his trial, which is scheduled for five days starting Aug. 15.

Samuels is one of three people charged in connection with the Jan. 31, 2021, slaying of Dylan D. Whetzel, 20, of Stafford County. Whetzel was shot at least five times, and his remains were chopped up and discarded in four trash bags in rural Spotsylvania.

Coleman wrote that she doesn’t believe Samuels can get a fair trial in Spotsylvania, in part because of the media attention the case has generated.

“Given the current atmosphere and pervasiveness of knowledge and opinion about this matter, the defendant cannot receive a fair and impartial trial in Spotsylvania County,” Coleman wrote.

Coleman’s motion includes about 80 pages of social media commentary about the incident.

It is unclear when a judge might make a ruling on Coleman’s motion, but similar requests in the area have been routinely rejected in the past.

Brennan E. Thomas, 20, and Bronwyn Meeks, 22, are Samuel’s codefendants. Thomas has a trial scheduled to begin Nov. 29 and his attorney, Jim Ilijevich, said this week that he will join Coleman’s motion for a change of venue.

Meeks has already pleaded guilty to more than 30 charges and is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15. Her plea agreement calls for her to receive an active sentence of between 16 and 54 years in prison.

According to evidence presented in Meeks’ case, she and Samuels were drug dealers who were romantically involved. Thomas was a friend of Samuels and attended the same high school.

It remains unclear why Whetzel was targeted, though special prosecutor David Sands has made mention of what sounded like a dispute between Meeks and Whetzel stemming from Whetzel’s request that she stop selling drugs to one of his friends.

The evidence against Meeks included a series of cellphone records, text messages and pictures that Sands said connected the group to the crime. He said Meeks arranged to pick up Whetzel in North Stafford on what turned out to be his last day alive under the guise of going to a party.

They drove Whetzel to a McDonald’s for what she referred to in a text as his “last meal,” and the group ended up in the area of Pamunkey and Finney roads in western Spotsylvania, where Whetzel was pulled out of the vehicle and shot.

It is alleged that Samuels and Thomas later purchased an ax that was used to dismember the body.

Thomas’ grandfather called 911 after his grandson told him that someone had been shot, according to previous testimony. He had seen Thomas’ car in the area and saw him coming out of the woods.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.